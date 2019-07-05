Crash closes Southbound lane of I-57 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash closes Southbound lane of I-57

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on Interstate 57 Friday night has closed the southbound lane.

The southbound lane is shut down between mile markers 71 and 72, near Benton.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says a semi-rolled over in the median. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.