3 reported injured after plane crash into wheat field

CHEBANSE, Ill. (AP) - Three people have been reported injured when a single-engine airplane crashed into a northern Illinois wheat field.

The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department says the plane crashed Friday southeast of Chebanse. It wasn't immediately known from where the aircraft took off or where it was headed.

In a statement, sheriff's officials say emergency responders took the injured to Riverside Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in nearby Kankakee. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

According to authorities, National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into the cause of the accident.

Chebanse is more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Chicago.

