Judge could decide Cambria TIF lawsuit soon

VIENNA (WSIL) -- Several local children can now call themselves, Junior Forest Rangers.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Hundreds of cases of water donated to McClure flood victims.
CAMBRIA (WSIL) -- A judge may decide the future of Cambria's controversial TIF district soon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The fireworks are not over as Independence Day celebrations continue into the weekend.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro leaders want a judge to dismiss a sexual harassment and improper termination lawsuit filed against the police department.
WSIL -- We're still tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms this afternoon.
RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nathan Lee, the former owner of McDaniel-Lee Funeral Home and Cremation Service, pleaded guilty this week.
MARION -- The local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group is hosting a Community Safety Fair this weekend.
WSIL -- We have a few new employers looking for help in this week's Job Squad.
WSIL -- Despite sunny skies at sunrise, thunderstorm activity will likely return this afternoon.
