Judge could decide Cambria TIF lawsuit soon

CAMBRIA (WSIL) -- A judge may decide the future of Cambria's controversial TIF district soon.

After the town passed a tax measure to provide incentives for property improvements, the Carterville school district sued to stop it.

MORE: Carterville school district sues Cambria over TIF district

The school district previously said the TIF district means less property tax money for the school district.

Under the town-wide TIF district, Cambria collects a certain amount of property tax money and keeps it for people who want incentives to improve their properties or build new homes or businesses. The projects have to meet certain criteria to be eligible for TIF funds.

The TIF district passed in November 2017 and almost immediately, the school district tried to stop it from going into effect.

An emergency injunction failed and for the next year and a half, nothing happened with the lawsuit.

Cambria's lawyer wants a judge to dismiss the suit, claiming the TIF district is completely legal. The school district's lawyer said the village doesn't meet the legal threshold for a TIF district.

A judge is scheduled to hear both motions July 12, but there's no indication whether or not he will make a ruling on that date.