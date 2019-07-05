Local children become Junior Forest Rangers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local children become Junior Forest Rangers

VIENNA (WSIL) -- Several local children can now call themselves Junior Forest Rangers.

The Shawnee National Forest held a junior ranger program Friday. The program teaches children about fire safety, using a map and compass, and how to look for signs of wildlife.

