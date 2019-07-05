Judge refuses to dismiss charges in crash that killed 4

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss reckless homicide charges filed against a northern Illinois man for a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons.

Prosecutors allege Sean Woulfe sped through a stop sign in Beecher and slammed into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt of Beecher and her children.

In seeking dismissal of the charges, lawyers for the 27-year-old Woulfe claimed a sheriff's deputy provided misleading information to a grand jury about the crash. Will County Judge Dan Rippy said Friday he didn't feel deputy's statement to the grand jury violated Woulfe's right to due process.

The crash about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Chicago killed the 29-year-old Schmidt, along with her sons, 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 19-month-old Kaleb.

