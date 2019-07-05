Rend Lake hosts fireworks festival Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rend Lake hosts fireworks festival Saturday

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The fireworks are not over as Independence Day celebrations continue into the weekend.

Rend Lake is holding its own festival tomorrow at the dam and up to 3,000 people are expected to attend.

Lennie Shelton, director of the Benton-West City Chamber of Commerce, said more and more attractions come to the Independence Day weekend festival each year.

Black Diamond will offer helicopter rides over the lake. Kids can play on inflatables and there's also going to be lazer tag, along with face-painting booths.

The West City Fire Department will also hold safety demonstrations inside their "Smoke House."

"Where else can you go and get all of that in one spot?" Shelton said.

Several surrounding towns chip in money, according to Shelton: Benton provided $3,000; West City provided $2,500; Sesser put in up to $500.

The Rend Lake Conservancy District also provided $2,500 and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides electricity and manpower.

"I don't know that I could put a price on that," Shelton said.

More money comes from business sponsors.

"We just couldn't do this, it would not be possible, without all of our local businesses and all of our small businesses," Shelton said.

But a majority of the funding comes from parking.

"So the more people that we get that comes out to the event, than the more we get to spend on fireworks," Shelton said.

The festival starts at 4 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:30 p.m.

