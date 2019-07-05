Murphysboro wants judge to dismiss sexual harassment lawsuit

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro leaders want a judge to dismiss a sexual harassment and improper termination lawsuit filed against the police department.

A former dispatcher claims she was subject to an uncomfortable work environment, including inappropriate sexual comments from her supervisor and the former police chief, Chad Roberts.

She also says she was fired for reporting the harassment and because she had ADHD.

The supervisor, the former chief and the city all deny any wrongdoing and filed motions asking the judge to rule in their favor.

The city's lawyer, A. Courtney Cox, said the dispatcher was fired after her training period ended and her supervisors felt she wasn't making enough progress.

"She is progressing in some areas but in other areas she is not retaining important information to complete the job and keeping our officers as safe as possible," a former supervisor said, according to court records.

The former dispatcher listed a number of different instances where she was subject to sexual harassment and an uncomfortable work environment in her filed response.

She also provided testimony of another officer who said Murphysboro has a history of "sweeping things under the rug," and that the department was an "old boys' club" that is working to be more inclusive.

A hearing is scheduled for July 24 and if the case continues, it's scheduled to go to trial August 5.