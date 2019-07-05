Truck carrying ramen noodles rolls over in central Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Truck carrying ramen noodles rolls over in central Illinois

Posted: Updated:

MORTON, Ill. (AP) - Budget-conscious eaters might be cringing: Police say a truck carrying ramen noodles overturned in central Illinois.

The 60-year-old driver from Columbus, Ohio, apparently was driving too fast Wednesday night on a ramp connecting two interstates near Morton in Tazewell County. Any injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening.

State police Sgt. Tony Halsey didn't know if the trailer broke open, but he says all the ramen had to be unloaded. The Journal Star says traffic was back to normal by 7 a.m. on the holiday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.