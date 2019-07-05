People 'Flood the Bus' with donations for McClure

ANNA (WSIL) -- People in Anna are stepping up in the fight against flooding by donating supplies to sandbaggers in the flood-ravaged town of McClure.

Workers with the Southern Seven Health Department's Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) organized a 'Flood the Bus' relief effort, to collect donations that will be distributed to volunteers struggling to keep flood water out of homes and businesses.

MRC coordinator Bobi Cavins says more than 50 people donated around 200 cases of bottled water, Gatorade and other household products that were then shipped off to McClure.

Volunteer Mike McMahan was one of several who helped load a pickup truck and a school bus full of supplies that were taken to McClure. The Air Force veteran says volunteers can act as a ray of hope in a disastrous situation.

"We're in a country where we have the opportunity to do these kinds of things," McMahan said. "Some countries don't have what we have and we need to continue to work to preserve that."

Cavins says the group is expected to organize more relief efforts and is urging anyone who's interested in helping to give the department a call.

"You don't have to be a medical person to join the MFC, you can be someone with absolutely no medical training," Cavins said.

McMahan says he'll try and make time to come out and help with any future donation efforts.

"Together we'll get through it. The sun will come out tomorrow," McMahan said.

In total, the "Flood the Bus" event collected 400 cases of water.