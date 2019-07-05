Afternoon Storm Update - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Afternoon Storm Update

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- We're still tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms this afternoon. These storms are currently ongoing in southeast Missouri, and should continue to move across the area throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. The main threats with these storms include lightning, flash flooding but isolated damaging winds and hail are also possible. 

Stay with WSIL for updates on today's severe weather potential. Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor will be in this evening with an updated look at your forecast. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.