Group grants $1.6M for places that are part of black history - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

By CHEVEL JOHNSON
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - More than $1.6 million in grants are going to 22 sites and organizations to help preserve black history.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced the grants Friday during the 25th annual Essence Festival in New Orleans.

The trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund's executive director, Brent Leggs, says the recipients "shine a light on once lived stories and Black culture."

Grants are given across four categories: capacity building, project planning, capital, and programming and interpretation.

This year's awardees include the home of Negro League Baseball phenom Satchel Paige; the Emmett Till Memorial Commission; 'The Forum' in Chicago's Bronzeville and more.

