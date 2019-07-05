Job Squad: July 5, 2019

WSIL -- We have a few new job listings in this week's Job Squad.

First up, The Plant Center at Family Lawn Care is looking for part-time help. Candidates must have great customer service skills and knowledge of plants and plant maintenance. The schedule is 25 to 35 hours a week and salary is dependent upon qualifications. You can apply at their office at 112 Forest Park Drive in Herrin.

The Jackson County Health Department is looking for an administrator. The position requires a strong public health background, solid knowledge of finance and budgeting and excellent communication skills. To learn more, apply here.

The Drury Inn in Marion is accepting applications for front desk/guest service agent and a food & beverage attendant. The positions open are for full and part time with starting pay at $10.50 an hour. You must be available to work weekends. A link with how to apply can be found here.

