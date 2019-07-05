Moms Demand Action set to host community safety fair

MARION -- The local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group is hosting a Community Safety Fair this weekend.

The event will be at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center and is a community-wide effort to educate the public about gun safety. Moms Demand Action has teamed-up with several groups in the area to make this event come to life.

Co-organizer Jane Otte says they just want keep gun safety a priority by expanding the conversation and using the resources in the community. Some of those resources that will be at the event include the Marion Police Department, fire department, The United State's Army and local medical centers. The event will interactive displays, sessions and special activities for kids.

It goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6 and free.