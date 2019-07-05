2 Kentucky children allegedly left with injuries after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A two-vehicle crash in Kentucky left five people injured including two children.

News outlets report the two-vehicle crashed happened early Friday morning.

Lexington Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty says a driver alone in a vehicle was traveling at high speeds when they crashed into a vehicle with six passengers in it. When firefighters arrived, they found several people trapped inside the vehicle.

Two children with life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

The single driver was uninjured and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

