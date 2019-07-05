2 Kentucky children allegedly left with injuries after crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Kentucky children allegedly left with injuries after crash

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A two-vehicle crash in Kentucky left five people injured including two children.

News outlets report the two-vehicle crashed happened early Friday morning.

Lexington Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty says a driver alone in a vehicle was traveling at high speeds when they crashed into a vehicle with six passengers in it. When firefighters arrived, they found several people trapped inside the vehicle.

Two children with life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

The single driver was uninjured and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.