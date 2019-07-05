2 KC firefighters injured in house fire blamed on fireworks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, believe fireworks are to blame for a Fourth of July blaze at a home that sent two firefighters to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said two firefighters received burns on their ears and necks in fighting a fire at a two-story home early Thursday. They were treated at a local hospital and released.

The Kansas City Star reports that an elderly resident safely fled the home.

It's unclear when the fire began. Walker said the fireworks could have been smoldering long before igniting the home. He believes they came from a neighbor, not the resident of the home.

He said, "That's why fireworks are illegal in the city."

Walker said another home was damaged Wednesday in a fireworks-related fire.

