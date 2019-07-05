St. Louis suburb sues to block new county library building - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis suburb sues to block new county library building

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis suburb is suing its county library board to stop construction of a $20 million administrative building and genealogy center that the city's zoning board rejected.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the project faces opposition from residents of Frontenac worried about its effects on traffic.

The lawsuit in St. Louis County Circuit Court alleges that the St. Louis County Library District "refuses to engage in meaningful discussion" about appropriate use of the project site. Attorneys for Frontenac filed the lawsuit Wednesday.

The library district is a political subdivision of the state. Its board can overrule the city with the votes of four of the five trustees.

Library district trustees voted 5-0 last month to approve the project, two days after Frontenac's zoning board rejected it.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

