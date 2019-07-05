Afternoon thunderstorms return - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Afternoon thunderstorms return

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Despite sunny skies at sunrise, thunderstorm activity will likely return this afternoon. Thunderstorms will likely move into the region bringing a chance for locally damaging winds in the early to middle afternoon hours. The chance for rain may hang around behind this initial round of rain into the evening hours. Temperatures today should still make it back into the upper 80s, but rainfall could limit that on the western side of our viewing area. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor will be back in tonight with another look at your forecast. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.