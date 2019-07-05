Anonymous letter revealed issues in retired judge's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Anonymous letter revealed issues in retired judge's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Details about the nursing home death of a retired Kentucky judge were revealed in an anonymous letter sent to his grieving wife weeks after his burial.

The Courier Journal reports the letter signed "concerned citizen" said the Masonic Homes of Kentucky never gave Dan Schneider his prescribed antibiotics. It also said nursing staff knew about the lapse and didn't report it, as required by law.

The nursing home and pharmacy agreed last month to pay the family a nearly $13 million settlement after a judge ruled a jury could see the letter.

Federal investigators and court records show a series of medication transcription errors by nurses, supervisors and managers unwilling to report the issues. Masonic Homes' attorney Darryl Durham says mistakes were made, but the case was an isolated incident.

