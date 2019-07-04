Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats: CDC - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats: CDC

(WSIL) -- A treat for dogs could be making their owners sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Researchers at the CDC are investigating the cases of 45 people who have been infected with salmonella. 

45 people in 13 states have been diagnosed with the illness, including 3 in Illinois and 3 in Missouri. 12 people have been hospitalized but no one has died.

Officials said 34 people who have been diagnosed with salmonella had contact with a dog before they got sick. Of that group, 17 had contact with pig ear dog treats or were in contact with dogs that had received the treats.

No common supplier has been identified.

The CDC has some safety tips to help you stay healthy while feeding your pet:

  • Always wash your hands with soap and water right after handling pet food or treats; this is the most important step to prevent illness.
  • When possible, store pet food and treats away from where human food is stored or prepared and away from reach of young children.
  • Don't use your pet's feeding bowl to scoop food. Use a clean, dedicated scoop, spoon, or cup.
  • Always follow any storage instructions on pet food bags or containers.
     

