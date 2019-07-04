Local business collecting donations for flood victims - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local business collecting donations for flood victims

ANNA (WSIL) -- A local business is assisting victims of flooding and they are also making it easy for you to help.

Southern Roots Hair Company (335 E. Main Street, Anna) is collecting the following items for victims and volunteers in McClure:

  • Non-perishable foods
  • Gatorade, Bottled water
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Pet food
  • Gloves

Owner Lesley Stoffel says its hard to realize the impact of the flooding, without seeing it first-hand. She says the town holds a special place in her heart. 

"I grew up in McClure. Many of these people are like brothers and sisters, family to me. I care about them and the things that happen there," said Stoffel.

Stoffel has already taken six loads of donation to McClure.

Southern Roots is also accepting monetary donations to purchase needed items. You can drop off donations at the salon.

