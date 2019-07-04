Witness shares frightening story of finding kidnapped woman

SESSER (WSIL) -- A witness who found the victim of a kidnapping and beating is telling News 3 what she saw Sunday evening in Franklin County.

Police say Quinton Jennings, 30, abducted his ex-girlfriend and her three-year-old daughter from their home in Evansville, then drove them all the way to Sesser, where he dropped them off near the Iron Horse Tavern. Jennings was arrested in Ina, thanks to a call from the owner of that business, Alice Coloni.

Coloni says she was just about to get ready to close the tavern Sunday around midnight when she heard a yell for help, "Never seen anything like this."

She says one of the men smoking at a table just outside the business, saw a person driving a Cadillac drop off a woman covered in blood. The woman also had a little girl with her.

Coloni says the tavern has been around for 25 years, and this is the first time, she has experienced something so frightening and disturbing. Coloni says it'll be a night she'll never forget.

"I just told her she was safe," she says.

After calling the police, Coloni says the victim found the courage to give a description of her abuser.

"She said 'I have been abducted for two days' and I automatically yelled call," she explains.

Court documents state Jennings struck his girlfriend in the face using a crowbar. The woman's daughter was not harmed.

Jennings is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Coloni explains she's not a hero, but it was the best thing she could do.

"At that point you do what you do to help someone. You just step up," Coloni explains.