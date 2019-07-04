Witness shares frightening story of finding kidnapped woman

SESSER (WSIL) -- News 3 is learning more about the victim involved in a possible abduction case in Franklin County.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Southern Roots Hair Company is accepting donations for flood victims in McClure.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Confederate Railroad will no longer perform on August 27th.
(WSIL) -- Many celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with fun, fireworks, and a lot of food. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, hot dogs are synonymous with our nation’s independence as Americans are expected to eat 150 million hot dogs on July 4 alone.
WSIL - Heat and humidity will stick around for several more days. Chances for storms will go up as we approach the weekend. ...
SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Authorities search for stolen Kubota tractor.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- When viewing firework displays on this Independence Day, children may find it interesting to know why fireworks are different colors.
WSIL -- Experts want to remind people to protect your ears and those of animals and infants while fireworks are going off.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Happy Independence Day! Typical July weather will make for a decent day to find a pool, lake, or some shade.
SEATTLE (AP) - Trump administration rules that impose additional hurdles for low-income women seeking abortions are on hold once again.
