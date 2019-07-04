Act removed from Du Quoin State Fair lineup

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A band has been removed from the Du Quoin State Fair lineup.

Confederate Railroad will no longer perform on August 27.

The Du Quoin Weekly reports the band was removed because of their name.

Back in June, Rich Miller with Capitol Fax, asked whether or not people thought the band playing at a state-owned facility was appropriate.

Fair Manager, Josh Gross, told the newspaper the Illinois Department of Agriculture made the decision saying, "While every artists has a right to expression, we believe this decision is in the best interest of serving all of the people in our state."

Confederate Railroad was scheduled to perform with country artists Shenandoah and Restless Heart, who will still perform.

Confederate Railroad still has the concert date on their tour schedule, but the band was removed from the lineup on Ticketmaster.