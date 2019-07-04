Storm chances going up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storm chances going up

WSIL - Heat and humidity will stick around for several more days.  Chances for storms will go up as we approach the weekend.  Isolated storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.  Be aware of any storm that approach where you are and check for Jim's updates on News 3. 

