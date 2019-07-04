Storm chances going up

WSIL - Heat and humidity will stick around for several more days. Chances for storms will go up as we approach the weekend. ...
SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Authorities search for stolen Kubota tractor.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- When viewing firework displays on this Independence Day, children may find it interesting to know why fireworks are different colors.
WSIL -- Experts want to remind people to protect your ears and those of animals and infants while fireworks are going off.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Happy Independence Day! Typical July weather will make for a decent day to find a pool, lake, or some shade.
SEATTLE (AP) - Trump administration rules that impose additional hurdles for low-income women seeking abortions are on hold once again.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flooding in Alexander County forced crews to shut down more roads on Wednesday night.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Evansville man faces charges in Franklin County for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and her three-year-old daughter, beating the mom, and then dropping her off at the Iron Horse Tavern in Sesser.
(WSIL) -- Nature's Truth is recalling more than 22,000 of its 1/2 fl. oz. Wintergreen Essential Oil because it did not meet child resistant closure requirements.
(WSIL) -- Governor Pritzker is asking the U.S. Agriculture Secretary to declare an agricultural disaster for each county in Illinois.
