Sikeston Police searching for tractor thieves

Sikeston Police searching for tractor thieves

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Police in Southeast Missouri need your help locating a stolen tractor.

Late on June 25th, thieves stole a tractor and trailer from 700 S. Kingshighway in Sikeston.

The equipment is a 2018 Kubota MX5200SST Orange Tractor with a LA1065 Loader (Orange), along with a 2016 Black Heartland Trailer.

The theft is valued at over $30,000.

Surveillance video shows two men in a four door Chevrolet Z71 Crew Cab truck with running boards and black wheels. 

If you have any information, please contact Detective Bobby Penrod with the Sikeston Police Department at 573-471-4711.

