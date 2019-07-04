Experts give tips to protect hearing during fireworks displays

WSIL -- Experts want to remind people to protect your ears and those of animals and infants while fireworks are going off.
WSIL -- Experts want to remind people to protect your ears and those of animals and infants while fireworks are going off.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Happy Independence Day! Typical July weather will make for a decent day to find a pool, lake, or some shade.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Happy Independence Day! Typical July weather will make for a decent day to find a pool, lake, or some shade.
SEATTLE (AP) - Trump administration rules that impose additional hurdles for low-income women seeking abortions are on hold once again.
SEATTLE (AP) - Trump administration rules that impose additional hurdles for low-income women seeking abortions are on hold once again.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flooding in Alexander County forced crews to shut down more roads on Wednesday night.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flooding in Alexander County forced crews to shut down more roads on Wednesday night.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Evansville man faces charges in Franklin County for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and her three-year-old daughter, beating the mom, and then dropping her off at the Iron Horse Tavern in Sesser.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Evansville man faces charges in Franklin County for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and her three-year-old daughter, beating the mom, and then dropping her off at the Iron Horse Tavern in Sesser.
(WSIL) -- Nature's Truth is recalling more than 22,000 of its 1/2 fl. oz. Wintergreen Essential Oil because it did not meet child resistant closure requirements.
(WSIL) -- Nature's Truth is recalling more than 22,000 of its 1/2 fl. oz. Wintergreen Essential Oil because it did not meet child resistant closure requirements.
(WSIL) -- Governor Pritzker is asking the U.S. Agriculture Secretary to declare an agricultural disaster for each county in Illinois.
(WSIL) -- Governor Pritzker is asking the U.S. Agriculture Secretary to declare an agricultural disaster for each county in Illinois.
(WSIL) -- Our first week "On The Trail" took us to the Cache River where we kayaked the Canoe Trail through America's largest northern cypress swap, right here in the heart of southern Illinois.
(WSIL) -- Our first week "On The Trail" took us to the Cache River where we kayaked the Canoe Trail through America's largest northern cypress swap, right here in the heart of southern Illinois.
(CNN) -- Scientists at Purdue University discovered German cockroaches are becoming resistant to insecticides.
(CNN) -- Scientists at Purdue University discovered German cockroaches are becoming resistant to insecticides.
WSIL -- After scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, general thunderstorm activity has decreased.
WSIL -- After scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, general thunderstorm activity has decreased.