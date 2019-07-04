Experts give tips to protect hearing during fireworks displays

WSIL -- As you head out the door to catch the fireworks, experts want to make sure you protect your ears.

Fireworks are great to look at but sometimes we forget just how loud they are. Experts say fireworks can affect your hearing.

According to hearit.org The sound output produced by fireworks can reach 150-175 decibels. The recommendation from the World Health Organization is not to be exposed to more than 140 dB of peak sound pressure. To give you some context, your fireworks are louder than car races, a chainsaw, concerts, a leaf blower and a lawnmower.

Experts suggest staying a safe distance away and bring ear protection like supra-aural headphones, not cotton balls, for you and your kids. Infants generally experience the greatest sound pressure and should not be exposed to fireworks. Also, animals should not be near fireworks.