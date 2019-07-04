Way Down Wanderers headline Thunder Bay Maritime Festival - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Way Down Wanderers headline Thunder Bay Maritime Festival

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) - Spirited bluegrass and Americana artists the Way Down Wanderers are headlining a music-filled Independence Day festival in northern Michigan.

The Illinois-based band performs Thursday afternoon at the Thunder Bay Maritime Festival in Alpena . The performance will be under the Big Tent at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center.

Festival coordinator Jean Prevo calls this year's festival "one of the biggest years ever" for music. Other acts include The Bandura Gypsies, High Speed, Genot Picor and the Depot Town Players.

The free festival also includes cardboard boat races, helicopter rides and kids' activities. Debuting this year is the Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest.

