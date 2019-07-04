Independence Day afternoon features more hit and miss afternoon t-storms

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Happy Independence Day! Typical July weather will make for a decent day to find a pool, lake, or some shade.

Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees and the humidity will push the heat index to near 100 degrees. Much like every afternoon this week, a few pop up showers and storms will develop during the warmest part of the day. While these showers and storms will be very hit and miss, any that pop up will contain heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Just a reminder, if you can hear the thunder, you're close enough you could also see lightning strike in your area.

Once the sun goes down, storms will become more scarce, which is good news for firework celebrations. An isolated showers could still stick around to about midnight, but the chances will get lower and lower throughout the evening.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.