Essential oils recalled due to poisoning risk

(WSIL) -- If you are a fan of essential oils, and have children in your home, you'll want to know about this recall.

Nature's Truth is recalling more than 22,000 of its 1/2 fl. oz. Wintergreen Essential Oil because it did not meet child resistant closure requirements.

The glass amber dropper bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children. 

If you have one of these you can contact Nature's Truth for a full refund. You can call Nature's Truth toll-free at 844-544-1030 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Or you can email them by clicking here

The oil was sold on target.com and at independent pharmacies. You can click here for UPC information pertaining to this recall.
 

