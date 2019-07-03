Man charged for allegedly kidnapping girlfriend, her toddler

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Evansville man faces charges in Franklin County for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and her three-year-old daughter, beating the mom, and then dropping her off at the Iron Horse Tavern in Sesser.
(WSIL) -- Nature's Truth is recalling more than 22,000 of its 1/2 fl. oz. Wintergreen Essential Oil because it did not meet child resistant closure requirements.
(WSIL) -- Governor Pritzker is asking the U.S. Agriculture Secretary to declare an agricultural disaster for each county in Illinois.
(WSIL) -- Our first week "On The Trail" took us to the Cache River where we kayaked the Canoe Trail through America's largest northern cypress swap, right here in the heart of southern Illinois.
(CNN) -- Scientists at Purdue University discovered German cockroaches are becoming resistant to insecticides.
WSIL -- After scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, general thunderstorm activity has decreased.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A couple in Olive Branch woke early Wednesday morning to text messages alerting them that six barges had been sucked through the Len Small levee and were sitting about a half mile from their home.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - An appeals court has upheld a freeze on Pentagon money to build a border wall with Mexico, casting doubt on President Donald Trump's ability to make good on a signature campaign promise before the 2020 election.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A Williamson County grand jury has indicted two people in the 2017 death of an 11-month-old Johnston City boy.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The District of Columbia says it expects the federal government to pay for any damage to roads caused by military tanks and other heavy vehicles brought to city for President Donald Trump's Fourth of July event.
