Man charged for allegedly kidnapping girlfriend, her toddler

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Evansville man faces charges in Franklin County for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and her three-year-old daughter, beating the mom, and then dropping her off at the Iron Horse Tavern in Sesser.

Quinton L. Jennings, 30, of Evansville, was later arrested in Ina.

He's charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping.

According to court documents, Jennings struck his girlfriend in the face with a crowbar. The woman was airlifted to a hospital where she is recovering.

Franklin County Sheriff Dave Bartoni, says he can't comment on the case because the FBI is now involved.