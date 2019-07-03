Cockroaches are becoming immune to insecticides

(WSIL) -- Our first week "On The Trail" took us to the Cache River where we kayaked the Canoe Trail through America's largest northern cypress swap, right here in the heart of southern Illinois.
(CNN) -- Scientists at Purdue University discovered German cockroaches are becoming resistant to insecticides.
WSIL -- After scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, general thunderstorm activity has decreased.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A couple in Olive Branch woke early Wednesday morning to text messages alerting them that six barges had been sucked through the Len Small levee and were sitting about a half mile from their home.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - An appeals court has upheld a freeze on Pentagon money to build a border wall with Mexico, casting doubt on President Donald Trump's ability to make good on a signature campaign promise before the 2020 election.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A Williamson County grand jury has indicted two people in the 2017 death of an 11-month-old Johnston City boy.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The District of Columbia says it expects the federal government to pay for any damage to roads caused by military tanks and other heavy vehicles brought to city for President Donald Trump's Fourth of July event.
CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The bridge over Route 13 at Wolf Creek Road in Crainville will now be called the Veterans Memorial overpass.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- In its ongoing commitment to increasing vaccination rates across the state, the Pritzker administration is taking action to make vaccines more easily available for low-income children.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is asking federal officials to issue an agriculture disaster declaration for Illinois farmers.
