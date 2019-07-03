Cockroaches are becoming immune to insecticides

(CNN) -- You've probably heard cockroaches can survive a nuclear bomb. The good news is that's not scientifically proven... the bad news is, you don't have to wait that long.

Scientists at Purdue University discovered German cockroaches are becoming resistant to insecticides.

Even more horrifying is they can become cross-resistant to chemicals they haven't even been exposed to!

Then guess what they do? They pass those immunities onto their offspring, creating new generations of evolved super-roaches.

Researchers worry this will some day make it difficult -- or impossible -- to control the bugs with chemicals alone.

They say the best thing to do is combine preventative measures like sanitation and physical methods like traps with insecticides.

