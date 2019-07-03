Thunderstorms diminishing into overnight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thunderstorms diminishing into overnight

WSIL -- After scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, general thunderstorm activity has decreased. Showers and storms remnant from today's activity will continue into the late evening, but most should begin to dry out overnight. Partly cloudy skies should persist overnight and into tomorrow morning. 

Tomorrow should be another warm and muggy day, with yet another chance at thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Check in again tonight at 10 PM on WSIL for a closer look at your forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will be back in tomorrow morning with an update.

