Governor Pritzker asking for disaster declaration

(WSIL) -- Governor Pritzker is asking the U.S. Agriculture Secretary to declare an agricultural disaster for each county in Illinois.

A State Emergency Board, gathered by the USDA Farm Services Agency, has already recommended that all 102 counties in the state receive the declaration.

The Governor says a Secretarial Disaster Declaration will provide aid to impacted farmers. Chris Menckowski, a Franklin County farmer, says he's not sure what disaster aid would look like.

“They may come up with some sort of a government payment, other than what the USDA has already got enact now, but we don’t even know exactly what the details are on the farm program for this year,” said Menckowski.

The recommendation from the State Emergency Board still has to be reviewed by the USDA, but according to Governor Pritzker's office, farmers who experienced an “extraordinary and unprecedented” planting season would receive federal aide.