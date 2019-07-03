DC expects feds to pay for any July 4 damage due to tanks

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The District of Columbia says it expects the federal government to pay for any damage to roads caused by military tanks and other heavy vehicles brought to city for President Donald Trump's Fourth of July event.
CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The bridge over Route 13 at Wolf Creek Road in Crainville will now be called the Veterans Memorial overpass.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- In its ongoing commitment to increasing vaccination rates across the state, the Pritzker administration is taking action to make vaccines more easily available for low-income children.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is asking federal officials to issue an agriculture disaster declaration for Illinois farmers.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois Department of Transportation says the crash has now been cleared, and all lanes of Interstate 57 are open.
(CNN) -- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter were all experiencing issues.
(WSIL) -- Scattered thunderstorms have started to develop this afternoon and are expected to become even more scattered in nature.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A Williamson County grand jury has indicted two people in the 2017 death of an 11-month-old Johnston City boy.
WSIL -- The Marion Knights of Columbus needs help with Independence Day fireworks display.
GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down just northwest of Golconda on the afternoon of Sunday, June 23.
