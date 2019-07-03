Route 146 closing in East Cape due to flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 146 closing in East Cape due to flooding

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- People who live in East Cape will be trapped if they don't get out of town before 7 p.m. Wednesday (July 3).

At that time, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing Route 146 between East Cape and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

Keith Miley, the Operations Engineer at IDOT tells News 3 only national guard, emergency crews and IDOT crews will be allowed to travel through the closed portion.

The Mayor of East Cape Girardeau, Joe Aden, has issued a Voluntary Evacuation Order for the entire Village of East Cape Girardeau, due to the road closure.

