Route 13 overpass dedicated to veterans - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 13 overpass dedicated to veterans

Posted: Updated:

CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The bridge over Route 13 at Wolf Creek Road in Crainville, received a new name today.

The Wolf Creek overpass will now be called the Veterans Memorial overpass. 

The Crainville mayor and board members started the process to rename the structure two years ago. They called local legislators to make the proposal official. The decision to rename the overpass passed through the House and Senate during the Spring legislative session.

State Senator Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said the unanimous vote is appreciated, "We try to support our veterans as much as we can and we just appreciate the fact that it was unanimous vote, of course in both the house and the senate."

State Representative Dave Severin, R-Benton, also attended today's ceremony and wants people to honor our veterans.

"Every time people drive by now, they know that this is to remember and to have respect for our veterans," said Severin.

Carterville and Herrin Honor Guard members participated in today's dedication ceremony.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.