Route 13 overpass dedicated to veterans

CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The bridge over Route 13 at Wolf Creek Road in Crainville will now be called the Veterans Memorial overpass.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- In its ongoing commitment to increasing vaccination rates across the state, the Pritzker administration is taking action to make vaccines more easily available for low-income children.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is asking federal officials to issue an agriculture disaster declaration for Illinois farmers.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois Department of Transportation says the crash has now been cleared, and all lanes of Interstate 57 are open.
(CNN) -- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter were all experiencing issues.
(WSIL) -- Scattered thunderstorms have started to develop this afternoon and are expected to become even more scattered in nature.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A Williamson County grand jury has indicted two people in the 2017 death of an 11-month-old Johnston City boy.
WSIL -- The Marion Knights of Columbus needs help with Independence Day fireworks display.
GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down just northwest of Golconda on the afternoon of Sunday, June 23.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Alexander County Highway Engineer Jeff Denny tells News 3 several barges may have gotten loose along the Mississippi River and been sucked through the breach in the Len Small Levee.
