Route 13 overpass dedicated to veterans

CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The bridge over Route 13 at Wolf Creek Road in Crainville, received a new name today.

The Wolf Creek overpass will now be called the Veterans Memorial overpass.

The Crainville mayor and board members started the process to rename the structure two years ago. They called local legislators to make the proposal official. The decision to rename the overpass passed through the House and Senate during the Spring legislative session.

State Senator Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said the unanimous vote is appreciated, "We try to support our veterans as much as we can and we just appreciate the fact that it was unanimous vote, of course in both the house and the senate."

State Representative Dave Severin, R-Benton, also attended today's ceremony and wants people to honor our veterans.

"Every time people drive by now, they know that this is to remember and to have respect for our veterans," said Severin.

Carterville and Herrin Honor Guard members participated in today's dedication ceremony.