Settlement negotiations on Missouri meat law falter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Negotiations have failed and attorneys for Missouri and vegetarian food companies want to go back to court over a new law against promoting plant-based food products as "meat."

A federal court document dated Wednesday says work to reach a settlement agreement in the case hit an impasse.

At issue is a new Missouri law that makes it a misdemeanor to promote plant-based food as "meat." The law took effect in August.

The law was challenged by the Oregon-based Tofurky Co., which makes vegetarian food products, and The Good Food Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates for alternatives to meat.

The suit claims the law infringes on First Amendment free speech rights to use product labels such as "veggie burgers" and "vegetarian ham roast."

