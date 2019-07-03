Gov. Pritzker urges federal agriculture disaster declaration - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gov. Pritzker urges federal agriculture disaster declaration

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is asking federal officials to issue an agriculture disaster declaration for Illinois farmers. 

Gov. Pritzker sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wednesday following historic flooding across the state. 

“For months, our state has been battling historic flooding, causing untold damage to homes, businesses, and farms across Illinois,” said Gov. Pritzker. “For our farmers, this has meant delaying, reducing, or even eliminating planting, hurting a core state industry and impacting working families across Illinois. While the state will continue to do everything we can to help, a Secretarial Disaster Declaration will provide much needed aid to impacted farmers in Illinois, and I am hopeful the USDA will make this declaration.” 

The declaration would provide access to federal resources for farmers and agri-businesses. It must first be reviewed by USDA staff and then ratified by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. 

