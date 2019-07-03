More than 500 applicants vie to sell legal pot in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More than 500 applicants vie to sell legal pot in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A retired cardiologist, an attorney with a high-profile law firm, a city councilman and large multi-state sellers are among the more than 500 names on applications to sell medical marijuana in Missouri.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Missouri released the names of those who want to sell marijuana and the cities in which they want to open up shop after a court sided with the newspaper in a lawsuit challenging the state's efforts to keep the records secret.

Missouri has raked in more than $3.9 million in fees from applicants so far.

Two groups among the applicants vying for the highest numbers of licenses already grow hemp.

The state is required by law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

