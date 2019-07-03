Crash closes Interstate 57 in Jefferson County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash closes Interstate 57 in Jefferson County

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
UPDATED 1:17 p.m. WEDNESDAY, JULY 3, 2019

Illinois State Police say one lane of northbound Interstate 57 is now open to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Northbound Interstate 57 is blocked due to a crash. 

Illinois State Police say I-57 is closed at mile post 87 in Jefferson County due to a crash involving four semi trucks. 

ISP is asking motorists to avoid the area. 

Drivers tell News 3 that northbound traffic is backed up for several miles. 
 

