Crash closes Interstate 57 in Jefferson County

UPDATED 1:17 p.m. WEDNESDAY, JULY 3, 2019

Illinois State Police say one lane of northbound Interstate 57 is now open to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Northbound Interstate 57 is blocked due to a crash.

Illinois State Police say I-57 is closed at mile post 87 in Jefferson County due to a crash involving four semi trucks.

ISP is asking motorists to avoid the area.

Drivers tell News 3 that northbound traffic is backed up for several miles.

