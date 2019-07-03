US judge rejects bankrupt coal operator's new financing plan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

US judge rejects bankrupt coal operator's new financing plan

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected a proposed new financing agreement for a West Virginia coal operator that filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

News outlets report a bankruptcy judge in Charleston said in a ruling released Wednesday that Blackjewel LLC must explore more alternatives in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Milton-based Blackjewel said in a filing Tuesday that without the agreement, it would shift to Chapter 7, which would seek asset liquidation.

The nation's sixth largest coal producer had been granted the emergency hearing on its plan to continue with new lenders after being denied a $20 million line of credit to keep its coal operations running.

The company's two Wyoming mines abruptly closed after Monday's bankruptcy filing.

Blackjewel also has mines in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.