Watchdog says Ferguson behind on police reforms

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal officials say the Missouri city of Ferguson needs to make more progress on police and court changes to comply with a consent decree spurred by the 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that independent monitor Natashia Tidwell told a U.S. District Court judge Tuesday that the St. Louis suburb is behind on goals for this year.

Ferguson came under scrutiny following Brown's death. The white officer who shot the unarmed, black 18-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing, but the Justice Department found racial bias in policing and a profit-driven court system.

A 2016 consent agreement ended the department's civil rights lawsuit.

Tidwell says Ferguson is overdue to hire a consent decree coordinator. Ferguson's attorney says the city struggled with turnover but will prioritize finding a coordinator.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

