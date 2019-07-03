Scattered thunderstorms developing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scattered thunderstorms developing

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Scattered thunderstorms have started to develop this afternoon and are expected to become even more scattered in nature.

We're also watching the potential for a few of these to become strong to severe. If that happens, we're expecting the main threats to be damaging winds and hail. 

Download the WSIL Weather App for all the latest updates. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor is in tonight with an updated look at your forecast. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.