Marion Knights of Columbus seek donations fireworks show - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion Knights of Columbus seek donations fireworks show

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- The Marion Knights of Columbus is seeking donations for this years Independence Day fireworks display.

The Marion Knights of Columbus has been providing Independence Day fireworks for 30 years. The cost of fireworks is big so this year the organization is asking the community for donations to help offset the costs.

All the money raised will go directly to the Marion Knights of Columbus Fireworks Fund. A donation page has been set up with Go Fund Me here.

The night will also involve food and entertainment. Food will be available at 5 p.m. Murphy 500 will perform from 7 p. m. to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.