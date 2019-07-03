Marion Knights of Columbus seek donations fireworks show

WSIL -- The Marion Knights of Columbus is seeking donations for this years Independence Day fireworks display.

The Marion Knights of Columbus has been providing Independence Day fireworks for 30 years. The cost of fireworks is big so this year the organization is asking the community for donations to help offset the costs.

All the money raised will go directly to the Marion Knights of Columbus Fireworks Fund. A donation page has been set up with Go Fund Me here.

The night will also involve food and entertainment. Food will be available at 5 p.m. Murphy 500 will perform from 7 p. m. to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

