Marion Knights of Columbus seek donations fireworks show

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say one lane of northbound Interstate 57 is now open to traffic.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say one lane of northbound Interstate 57 is now open to traffic.
(WSIL) -- Scattered thunderstorms have started to develop this afternoon and are expected to become even more scattered in nature.
(WSIL) -- Scattered thunderstorms have started to develop this afternoon and are expected to become even more scattered in nature.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A Williamson County grand jury has indicted two people in the 2017 death of an 11-month-old Johnston City boy.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A Williamson County grand jury has indicted two people in the 2017 death of an 11-month-old Johnston City boy.
WSIL -- The Marion Knights of Columbus needs help with Independence Day fireworks display.
WSIL -- The Marion Knights of Columbus needs help with Independence Day fireworks display.
GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down just northwest of Golconda on the afternoon of Sunday, June 23.
GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down just northwest of Golconda on the afternoon of Sunday, June 23.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Alexander County Highway Engineer Jeff Denny tells News 3 several barges may have gotten loose along the Mississippi River and been sucked through the breach in the Len Small Levee.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Alexander County Highway Engineer Jeff Denny tells News 3 several barges may have gotten loose along the Mississippi River and been sucked through the breach in the Len Small Levee.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot. Humid. Scattered afternoon storms. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot. Humid. Scattered afternoon storms. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says the 2020 Census questionnaire is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says the 2020 Census questionnaire is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- A man and woman from Missouri face multiple charges after leading police on a chase through several southern Illinois towns, as they shot as police.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- A man and woman from Missouri face multiple charges after leading police on a chase through several southern Illinois towns, as they shot as police.
(WSIL) -- Fair Saint Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2019 annual celebration.
(WSIL) -- Fair Saint Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2019 annual celebration.