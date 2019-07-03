NWS confirms EF-1 tornado near Golconda on June 23 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado near Golconda on June 23

Posted:

GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service office in Paducah confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down just northwest of Golconda on the afternoon of Sunday, June 23. 

A survey team concluded the tornado touched down along Clark Road around 5:10 p.m. and tracked 2.8 miles to the northwest, ending near the intersection of Route 146 and Bushwack Road. The maximum wind speed was estimated at 95 miles per hour, damaging dozens of trees, taking shingles off a home, and ripping the roof off a small shed. 

This tornado was one of seven that touched down on that afternoon, most of which were in western Kentucky. 
 

