Pets of the Week: July 4, 2019

WSIL -- It's mostly dogs and only one cat in this addition of Pet's of the Week.

First up is Shiloh. She is just over a year old, sweet, smart and well behaved. Her adoption fee is $200 which includes current shots, spayed, micro-chipped, and de-wormed. You can find her at PAWS' Place Adoption Center in Anna.

Next up is a 2-year-old Lab-mix in need of home and a name. For more about how to adopt him contact the Saline County Animal Control in Harrisburg.

We have another male lab mix on the list named, Tuffy. He is from 2 to 4 years old and if you are looking for someone to drink your morning coffee with, he's your dog. Call Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion.

Our lone cat this week is, Negan. He is a short hair about 2 to 3 years old and loves to watch his namesake on The Walking Dead. To adopt him call the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.
 

