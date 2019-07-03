Oklahoma couple sought after child found dead, 3 others hurt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Oklahoma couple sought after child found dead, 3 others hurt

ALTUS, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are searching in Missouri for an Oklahoma couple who are wanted on child abuse and other charges after one of their children was found dead and three others found in critical condition.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday asked for the public's help in locating 27-year-old Hakim Mustafa Moore and 29-year-old Robin Alexander.

Authorities say police in Altus, Oklahoma, received a tip that the couple fled to St. Louis to avoid capture after an arrest warrant was issued June 10.

The couple also has a fifth child who officials say has not been located.

Authorities have not indicated when the four other children were found or the circumstances that led to one dying and the others being seriously injured.

St. Louis police deferred questions to Altus police, where a department spokesman was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

