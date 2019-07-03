2 charged in 2017 death of Johnston City boy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 charged in 2017 death of Johnston City boy

Posted: Updated:

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A Williamson County grand jury has indicted two people in the 2017 death of an 11-month-old Johnston City boy.

Jesse R. Martin, 19, of Johnston City, faces a first degree murder charge.

Rochelle Wohlgemuth, 32, of Benton, also faces child endangerment resulting in death. She is the victim's mother.

In September 2017, Alexander James Wohlgemuth  died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Johnston City Police Department, the Illinois State Police, and the Child Death Task Force investigated the incident.

"This was a very complicated case to present to the Grand Jury due to many factors, including the length of time of the investigation. Sometimes cases take time to investigate properly, and I commend the police agencies involved for their thorough investigative work that led to these indictments." Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti said.

Martin and Wohlgemuth are being held in the Williamson County Jail. 

Martin's bond is set at $1 million while Wohlgemuth's is $100,000.

Wohlgemuth has other current criminal charges pending, including charges for possession of meth and retail theft.  

