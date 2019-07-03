2 charged in 2017 death of Johnston City boy

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Alexander County Highway Engineer Jeff Denny tells News 3 several barges may have gotten loose along the Mississippi River and been sucked through the breach in the Len Small Levee.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A Williamson County grand jury has indicted two people in the 2017 death of an 11-month-old Johnston City boy.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot. Humid. Scattered afternoon storms. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says the 2020 Census questionnaire is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- A man and woman from Missouri face multiple charges after leading police on a chase through several southern Illinois towns, as they shot as police.
(WSIL) -- Fair Saint Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2019 annual celebration.
(WSIL) -- Our third week on the trail takes us deep into the Shawnee National Forest with local expert Sue Hirsch.
DETROIT (AP) - Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca, who became a folk hero for rescuing the company in the 80s, has died at the age of 94.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Grand Tower has had its fair share of problems over the past six weeks, mostly taking place along Front Street.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Summer may have officially just begun but farmers are already looking ahead to fall.
