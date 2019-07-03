Barges break loose and get sucked through breached Len Small Lev - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Barges break loose and get sucked through breached Len Small Levee

Posted: Updated:

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Alexander County Highway Engineer Jeff Denny tells News 3 several barges may have gotten loose along the Mississippi River and been sucked through the breach in the Len Small Levee. 

Denny was notified of the incident and then shortly after received word from Southern Illinois Electric Coop the area had lost power. 

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is sending out a representative along with a drone to find the barges. 

Denny says two barges were sucked into the breached levee last week. 

Loose barges are a hazard to river traffic, but if they went through the levee breach, they could also pose a threat to infrastructure like buildings, power lines, and irrigation systems. 

Sherry Pecord, a resident that owns a home and property near the breached levee, confirmed to a News 3 reporter that one of the barges is on her property. 

