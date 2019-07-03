Warrant Wednesday: July 3, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Caitlin D. Boswell, 22, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of aggravated battery to a police officer. She is described as 5'4" tall, 122 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area. Boswell's bond is set at $5,000.

Caitlen M. Haynes, 28, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of obstruction of justice/destroying evidence. She is described as 5'6" tall, 145 pounds and last known to be in the Sesser area. Haynes' bond is set at $15,000.

Cory L. Parkis, 38, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of HM RPR fraud/contract. He is described as 6'1" tall, 220 pounds and last known to be in the Marion area. Parkis' bond is set at $5,000.

Elanda Garrett, 36, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of criminal trespass to a residence with a person present. She is described as 5'7" tall, 140 pounds and last known to be in the Mt. Vernon area. Garrett's bond is set at $5,000.

Ryan P. Nalley, 37, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of aggravated battery in a public place. He is described as 6'0" tall, 160 pounds and last known to be in the Peoria area. Nalley's bond is set at $20,000.

Michael W. Smith, 20, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of possession of meth. He is described as 6'0" tall, 190 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Smith's bond is set at $10,000.

Ben E. Jones, 51, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of possession of meth. He is described as 5'9" tall, 142 pounds and last known to be in the Cottage Hills area. Jones' bond is set at $25,000.

John W. Dorris, 50, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of theft. He is described as 5'10" tall, 180 pounds and last known to be in the Mt. Vernon area. His bond is set at $5,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.