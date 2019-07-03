Hot. Humid. Afternoon storms

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot. Humid. Scattered afternoon storms. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Temperatures will warm quickly through the morning and with the rising mercury, the heat index will also turn up quickly. Temperatures will likely peak around 90 during the afternoon with the heat index 95 to 100.

During the heat of the afternoon, hit and miss storms will develop. Not everyone will see rain, but if you see a storm, expect very heavy rain and frequent lightning. A couple stronger storms may also produce small hail and gusty winds.

Storms will fade away once the sun begins to go down in the evening with rain pretty much out of the area by 10 p.m.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.